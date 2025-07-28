Sports
Osuigwe Set for Challenger Match Against Baptiste at Canadian Open
Montreal, Canada – Whitney Osuigwe and Hailey Baptiste will face off in the round of 128 at the WTA Canadian Open on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.
The match has garnered attention among tennis fans, particularly as predictions favor Baptiste. Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn shared insights from their latest simulation, stating, “After running 10,000 simulations, we project Hailey Baptiste has an 82% chance of winning against Whitney Osuigwe, who sits at 18%.”
According to the same predictive model, Baptiste is expected to have a 77% probability of winning the first set. The odds for the match currently show Osuigwe at +400 moneyline and Baptiste at -625.
Dimers has made comprehensive data available for bettors, including the match’s likelihood outcomes and odds updates. For fans seeking a deeper analysis, the platform’s interactive predictions page offers extensive insights.
This upcoming encounter marks the first career meeting between the two players. Osuigwe, ranked 66th, is coming off a strong qualifier win against Astra Sharma, while Baptiste looks to capitalize on her favorable predictions.
With the growing interest in sports betting, resources and advice are readily available for those looking to place their bets wisely. For personalized assistance, individuals can call 1-800-GAMBLER.
