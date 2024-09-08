Ottawa REDBLACKS Take on Toronto Argonauts in East Division Showdown

On September 7, 2024, the Ottawa REDBLACKS will compete against the Toronto Argonauts in an essential matchup for both teams. This contest marks the first meeting between these East Division rivals since June 30 and will take place at TD Place, with a kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM.

The REDBLACKS recently faced a challenging defeat against the BC Lions, ending their impressive unbeaten streak with a score of 38-12. Dominique Rhymes scored the only touchdown for Ottawa, while defenders Frankie Griffin and Damon Webb each made significant contributions, recording 10 tackles and one interception, respectively.

In the lead-up to this matchup, the REDBLACKS will adjust without players Bryce Carter and DeVonte Dedmon who have been placed on the six-game injured list. Kene Onyeka is set to start at defensive end, and Khalan Laborn will make his debut as a running back for the team, joined by veteran CFL player Jamal Morrow.

The Toronto Argonauts are looking to rebound from their recent performance against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where they narrowly missed a comeback victory in the Labour Day Classic. Quarterback Chad Kelly threw for 322 yards and a touchdown but also faced one interception. Kadeem Carey contributed with 78 rushing yards, and Kelly further solidified his performance by scoring a rushing touchdown.

On the defensive front for Toronto, Quincy Mauger led the team with seven tackles, two of which were for loss, along with one sack, despite the Argonauts struggling to create turnovers.

Head Coach Bob Dyce previewed the challenges posed by Chad Kelly, describing him as a dynamic player with the capability to significantly impact the game with both his arm and his legs. Coach Dyce expressed confidence that Kelly will continue to improve with experience.

Running back Khalan Laborn shared his thoughts on the season, emphasizing the importance of mental readiness and resilience amid adversity. Defensive back Adarius Pickett highlighted the significance of the upcoming late-season games against rivals in the East Division, underscoring the need to focus on each game moving forward.

This matchup is particularly anticipated not only for the competitive stakes but also for the family-friendly atmosphere expected at TD Place. Fans are encouraged to join in on this exciting event as the REDBLACKS aim for a crucial victory.