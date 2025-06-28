Ottawa Senators Acquire Jordan Spence from Los Angeles Kings

OTTAWA, Canada — The Ottawa Senators have made a significant trade by acquiring defenceman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings. This move was confirmed on June 28, 2025, and involves the Senators sending their 67th overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 Draft to Los Angeles.

Spence, 24, was originally drafted by the Kings in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He had a strong performance last season, playing in 79 games for the Kings, where he scored four goals and provided 24 assists for a total of 28 points. Additionally, he recorded one goal in five playoff games, marking his first career playoff goal.

Over his 180-game NHL career, Spence has accumulated 61 points, consisting of eight goals and 53 assists, while maintaining a notable +29 plus/minus rating. The Senators’ general manager noted that Spence’s skills and potential align with the team’s objectives moving forward.

The 67th overall pick was acquired by the Senators during a trade with the Nashville Predators earlier in the draft. This pick, along with the sixth-round selection in 2026, was part of the deal to bring Spence to Ottawa.

Spence’s performance over the last two seasons has shown a steady improvement, making him an attractive addition to the Senators’ roster. He averaged 16:47 minutes of ice time during the last season, a testament to his growing role within the Kings’ lineup. This trade also indicates a strategic move for the Kings, as they look to clear salary cap space while providing opportunities for younger players like Brandt Clarke.

Following this trade, Ottawa fans are optimistic for the upcoming season, expecting Spence to contribute significantly to their defense and overall team dynamics.