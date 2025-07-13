Otto Kemp Returns to San Diego for Major League Series

SAN DIEGO — Otto Kemp, an undrafted free agent and utility player for the Philadelphia Phillies, is making headlines after hitting his first major league home run two weeks ago in Atlanta. This weekend, he returns to San Diego, where his alma mater, Point Loma Nazarene University (PLNU), will be cheering him on during a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

When Kemp rounded the bases for his first home run, his college coach, Justin James, was watching from his living room. Excited, James received a text from a history professor at PLNU saying, “Otto just hit his first home run.” This text marks a moment of pride for the PLNU community, known for its close-knit relationships.

As Kemp carves out a role with the Phillies, many professors from the university even stream the games in their offices or classrooms, staying tuned for every at-bat. Kemp’s first home run came after a lengthy rain delay, showcasing the community’s dedication to following his career.

This weekend’s series at Petco Park is special for Kemp. Meeting his wife, Lily, at PLNU, he expects around 200 friends and family to attend the games. “I grew up two hours north of San Diego,” Kemp said. “A lot of people are taking the train down for the week.” His former coach and supporters will be there to watch him play.

Kemp’s journey hasn’t been without challenges. After a knee injury cost him his senior high school season, only PLNU and Concordia University in Irvine, both Division II schools, offered him opportunities. “As long as he was staying healthy, he was pretty easy to identify as a guy who was going to be special down the road,” James remembered.

Despite injuries that hampered his early seasons at PLNU, Kemp played a pivotal role for the Sea Lions. In 2022 he made a significant impact, reaching base in all 61 games. However, his road to success included setbacks, including a broken hamate bone during the playoffs, which did not stop him from performing at a high level.

Kemp has not forgotten his roots. He plans to train in San Diego during the offseason and stays involved with the PLNU baseball program. He even organized a fundraiser for a groundskeeper at PLNU, showing his character and appreciation for those who supported him.

“It was never for him. He was always doing it for other people,” said James, highlighting Kemp’s community-oriented mindset. After his recent promotion to the major leagues, Kemp dreamt of returning to play in his home city. “It was starting to become more of a reality,” he said.

Now, as Kemp steps onto the major league stage in San Diego, he represents the culmination of hard work and dedication. “That full-circle moment of all that hard work and time he put in when no one was watching at Point Loma is now coming to fruition,” James stated.