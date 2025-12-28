Outdoor Ice Hockey Comes to Miami for 2026 NHL Winter Classic

MIAMI, FL — Miami is preparing to host the first outdoor NHL game in Florida history with the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on January 2. Scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, the Florida Panthers will face the New York Rangers at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins.

On December 23, NHL executives began constructing the ice rink, a challenging task due to Miami’s warm climate. Despite the current temperature of 78 degrees outdoors, NHL Executive Vice President Dean Matsuzaki remained optimistic. He noted that, with help from two Mobile Refrigeration Units and a closed stadium roof, they aim to maintain a cooler environment for the ice-making process.

The setup will consist of 253 aluminum pans that hold the ice, aided by sophisticated refrigeration technology. Matsuzaki expressed confidence, stating, “We’ve mitigated a lot of the challenges, but we are watching it all very closely.” The retractable roof will remain closed until game time to ensure the ice’s integrity.

The Winter Classic will transform the ballpark into a unique holiday spectacle, featuring one half with a synthetic ice rink and the other a Florida beach scene with palm trees and perhaps even a sports car. This blend of winter wonderland and tropical vibes has garnered mixed reactions online but promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Pantser GM Bill Zito highlighted the significance of the event for Southern Florida, emphasizing it as a chance to grow hockey interest in the region. “To think that we’re able to do it here in this beautiful facility outdoors, it’s pretty exciting.”

Players are excited too, with Paul Maurice, the Panthers’ coach, stating, “It’s going to be cool. For players who haven’t participated in one, it’s a great event.”

The weather forecast is optimistic; Miami is expected to see a high of 70 degrees and a low of 56 with no rain predicted. Matsuzaki is hopeful that this slight cool down will further enhance the experience.

With fans anxiously awaiting this historic game, the NHL is prepared to make history in Miami, embracing the challenges and excitement it brings.