Outdoor Movies and Historic Beach Spotlight Annapolis Entertainment

Annapolis, Maryland — Families and film lovers are in for a treat as SOFO Annapolis kicks off its popular Summer Movies Under the Stars series at the Bay Ridge Shopping Center. The event will take place on the last Friday night of each month. Attendees can enjoy classic family-friendly films projected near the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library wall.

Each movie night starts with live music an hour and a half before sunset, followed by the screening. Grumps Café will provide food and drinks for purchase. Admission is $5 per vehicle, with proceeds supporting a local nonprofit. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time.

Also garnering attention is the history of Carr’s Beach, a significant African American entertainment venue that once hosted renowned artists like Chuck Berry and Billie Holiday. On July 21, 1956, over 70,000 excited fans flocked to see Chuck Berry perform, but only 8,000 made it in due to capacity limits.

This historic site, located on the Annapolis Neck, was part of the Chitlin’ Circuit, providing a safe space for Black audiences during the Jim Crow era. In 2022, the City of Annapolis purchased the land to create Elktonia-Carr’s Beach Heritage Park, ensuring that this important 20th-century history is preserved for future generations.

The Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area also highlights local culture and history, connecting residents and visitors to over 60 attractions across Anne Arundel County. To learn more about the historic significance of these sites and the local entertainment scene, visit their website.