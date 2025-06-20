Outer Banks Prepares for Final Season Filming in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Filming for the fifth and final season of Netflix‘s hit series “Outer Banks” has officially begun in Charleston, South Carolina.

The streamer announced the premiere year for Season 5 will be 2026. As production kicks off, it was revealed that Cullen Moss, who has been a recurring character as Sheriff Shoupe, and J. Anthony Crane, who plays JJ’s father Chandler Groff, have been promoted to series regulars.

Viewers may expect significant developments following the dramatic Season 4 finale, where JJ, played by Rudy Pankow, met a shocking end at the hands of his father. This plot twist has already hinted at an intense narrative for the upcoming season.

In the first-look images released, original cast members Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Drew Starkey (Rafe), and Carlacia Grant (Cleo) appear to have a new dynamic without Pankow, whose character’s demise has altered the group’s structure.

“When we get to the end, I think everyone’s going to be satisfied that we bring everything home and all the stories are wrapped up,” said series co-creator Josh Pate. The series has garnered nearly 200 million views across its four seasons, securing spots on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list 25 times.

Production locates near the picturesque backdrop of Charleston, and local casting agencies are actively seeking extras for upcoming shoots scheduled in the area next week. Interested locals can find details on submitting their applications via Stewart Casting’s Instagram page.