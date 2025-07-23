The Outer Worlds 2 Price Drops to $69.99 Before Launch

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft and Obsidian Entertainment have announced that the price of their upcoming game, The Outer Worlds 2, will be set at $69.99, down from the previously planned $79.99. This decision comes amid rising concerns over inflation and escalating costs for consumers this year.

The announcement was made on Xbox‘s social media channels, indicating a response to current market conditions. ‘We’re focused on bringing players incredible worlds to explore, and will keep our full priced holiday releases, including The Outer Worlds 2, at $69.99 – in line with current market conditions,’ an Xbox spokesperson shared with Windows Central.

Those who pre-ordered The Outer Worlds 2 at the higher price will have the opportunity to receive refunds from retailers. Some stores began processing refunds today, while others will start tomorrow. Customers can then re-order the game at the new price.

The shift comes as the gaming industry faces increased prices due to supply chain issues, inflation, and rising production costs. Earlier in the year, both Microsoft and Sony had raised the price of their consoles, signaling a potential trend toward more expensive video games.

Despite concerns about the $79.99 price point, experts suggest lowering it may be aimed at enhancing sales and avoiding a negative response from consumers already feeling the pinch from rising living costs.

The Outer Worlds 2 is set to launch on October 29, 2025, for Xbox Series X, PC, and other platforms, keeping in line with a competitive pricing strategy.