The Outlast Trials Faces Severe Connection Issues Amid Rising Player Reports

Los Angeles, CA — The Outlast Trials, a horror game by Red Barrels, is experiencing significant connection issues, leading to a surge in player complaints. As of December 30, 2025, the game had 15.3K active players online, with a total of 1,075 reports of problems in the last 24 hours.

The primary issue players are facing is server connection failures. Reports indicate an escalation in these issues, with 280 complaints logged in a single day and over 200 in the last hour alone. Players have taken to forums and social media to voice their frustrations, sharing comments like, “Can y’all fix the game please?” and “servers not working :,().”

According to a recent tracker update, the server status is marked as ‘Issues Escalating’, indicating ongoing instability rather than complete outages. Players reported that, while some could log in after several attempts, others faced persistent login failures. The 24-hour peak player count reached 22.5K, but recent activity has remained around 68% of that mark.

The game, set during the Cold War, involves human subjects testing extreme methods of brainwashing under the Murkoff Corporation, challenging players’ morals and endurance. Red Barrels invites players to navigate this terrifying experience either alone or in groups. With the holiday season encouraging a spike in player activity, the game’s servers appear to be struggling to handle demand.

Red Barrels has not yet released any official statements regarding the ongoing server issues. Players hoping for immediate fixes have been following outage reports and live updates via third-party trackers. In the meantime, fans of The Outlast Trials are advised to monitor official channels and community forums for the latest news.