Entertainment
Outlaw Music Festival Show Canceled Due to Storm Damage
EL RENO, Okla. – The Outlaw Music Festival‘s 10th Anniversary concert scheduled for July 1 at the Lucky Star Amphitheater in El Reno has been canceled. This decision follows severe weather that damaged production equipment during a prior tour stop.
On June 29, an extreme weather event hit Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, causing heavy rain and powerful winds. The severe conditions forced evacuation of the crowd, resulting in waterlogged equipment and artists’ instruments, which are now difficult to assess safely for use.
Organizers from Blackbird Presents, Lucky Star Amphitheater, and DCF Concerts officially announced the cancellation on June 30, expressing disappointment at the unforeseen circumstances. They assure fans that full refunds will be processed at the point of purchase and advise to expect these within 7–10 business days.
The lineup for the canceled El Reno show included iconic artists like Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, and Tami Neilson. Despite this setback, the Outlaw Music Festival tour is set to resume on July 4 in Austin, Texas, where the annual 4th of July Picnic will take place.
Neilson shared video footage on Instagram showing the damage caused by the storm, while festival officials work to recover and replace the equipment necessary for the tour.
