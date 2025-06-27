Outrage Over California Immigrant Detention Center Plan Sparks Local Opposition

California City, California – Plans to convert a shuttered prison into the state’s largest immigrant detention center have drawn significant backlash from local residents and advocacy groups. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced a partnership with CoreCivic, a private prison contractor, to transform the 2,500-bed facility, which was originally built in 1999 and has operated under various corrections jurisdictions.

This move comes amid a broader push by the Trump administration to increase detention capacity for immigrants. CoreCivic has received $10 million in initial funding for this project as part of a six-month contract. The facility is expected to create numerous job opportunities, with CoreCivic currently listing about two dozen positions, including roles for psychologists and nurses.

However, many residents voiced their concerns during a recent city council meeting. Advocacy groups argue that this facility will not only perpetuate a system of incarceration but will also fuel ongoing harm in the community. The Dolores Huerta Foundation, for example, submitted a letter urging officials to oppose the facility’s development and prioritize real investments in housing, education, and healthcare.

“We urge you not to mistake short-term job offers for long-term economic health,” said Camila Chávez, executive director of the foundation. “This detention center will only bring more raids, more deportations, and more broken families.”

While most attendees opposed the project, John Fischer, a retired police officer and local resident, argued for its economic benefits, recalling the previous operation of the facility as an ICE detention center. “It brought jobs to the economy. It brought other businesses into the economy,” Fischer claimed.

The city’s mayor, Marquette Hawkins, acknowledged the economic aspects but emphasized the need for oversight due to the high percentage of Latino residents in the area. “We want to make sure there is fairness,” he stated, adding that he supports continued community discussions on the issue.

The facility’s reopening has fueled anxiety in California City, a small, desert community with a population of 14,000, already grappling with high unemployment and poverty rates. As these discussions continue, the future of the facility remains uncertain, with community voices calling for a more compassionate approach to immigration and support for local residents.