Outside Lands 2024 Festival Logistics and Lineup Details Revealed

San Francisco, CA — The Outside Lands Festival returns to Golden Gate Park next weekend, featuring a star-studded lineup including Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, Doja Cat, Vampire Weekend, and Doechii. The festival runs from Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11, with gates opening at 11 a.m. and music starting at noon each day.

Festival organizers have advised attendees to prepare for various logistical aspects, such as parking, public transportation, and the bag policy. Previous ticket sales have sold out just days before the festival, so planning ahead is crucial. Your wristband serves as your ticket; most attendees receive theirs by mail, while those who purchased after July 28 must pick them up at will call.

The festival is known for its sprawling setup which affects traffic in the Richmond and Sunset districts. Organizers recommend using public transport, particularly the SF Muni, which offers special shuttle services from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Cow Palace, both of which provide parking options.

If you plan to drive, note that there is no official parking for the festival, and attendees should be cautious about break-ins in the area. Attendees can find alternative parking through local schools fundraising by offering their lots. Residents around the park may also advertise available parking.

Accessibility remains a priority, with designated ADA parking and viewing platforms at various stages. Guests should prepare for cooler weather in Golden Gate Park and wear comfortable shoes. Outside Lands organizers remind attendees to check the weather in advance and pack accordingly.

For those bringing items, note that while outside alcohol is prohibited, food is not explicitly banned, but it is best to confirm rules ahead of time. The festival aims to create a fun and safe environment for all attendees, encouraging them to plan ahead for a smooth experience.