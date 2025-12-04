Ovechkin and Celebrini Highlight NHL Matchups This Week

SAN JOSE, California — On December 3, 2025, NHL fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of five games featuring some of the league’s top talent.

Among the key matchups, the Washington Capitals (16-9-2) will visit the San Jose Sharks (13-11-3) at SAP Center at 10 p.m. ET. This game features two standout players: Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 12 goals this season, and Connor Bedard, the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, who leads the Sharks with 40 points.

Ovechkin, known for his record-setting career, aims to score 30 goals for the 20th time, while Celebrini is on pace to achieve a 100-point season, highlighting the clash of generational talents.

In other action, the Utah Mammoth (12-12-3) will take on the Anaheim Ducks (16-9-1) at 10 p.m. ET as well. The game will feature rising stars, including Carlsson from the Ducks, who has 36 points, and Cooley from the Mammoth, with 23 points.

Earlier in the evening, the Winnipeg Jets (13-12-0) face off against the Montreal Canadiens (13-8-3) at Bell Centre at 7:30 p.m. ET. Notable players to watch include defensemen Josh Morrissey and Lane Hutson, both ranking highly in their position’s scoring.

Additionally, the Philadelphia Flyers (14-8-3) will host the Buffalo Sabres (11-11-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET, showcasing a strong team and leading scorer. The Dallas Stars will visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center at 7 p.m. ET, adding depth to the competitive evening.

This exciting night of hockey promises to entertain fans across the country as teams vie for crucial points in the standings.