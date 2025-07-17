Ovechkin Names His Top Three Goals, Excluding 895th Record-Breaker

ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin, the NHL goals king, revealed his three favorite goals recently, surprisingly leaving out his record-breaking 895th goal. The 39-year-old captain of the Washington Capitals shared his thoughts after participating in the ‘Match of the Year,’ an exhibition game featuring Russian NHL stars.

Ovechkin stated that his first favorite goal was from the 2006 Winter Olympics, where he scored the game-winning goal against Canada. “I was just 20 years old, and it was my first Olympic game,” he recalled. Ovechkin scored the pivotal goal during a power play, assisted by long-time teammate Viktor Kozlov. This effort contributed to Russia’s 2-0 victory over Canada, knocking them out of the medal contention.

His second choice was a stunning behind-the-back goal scored during his rookie season against the Phoenix Coyotes. Ovechkin described the moment, saying, “I sent a simply sensational shot past the goalie while falling on my back.” The goal occurred in front of Wayne Gretzky, who was coaching the Coyotes at that time. Commentators hailed the moment as possibly the greatest goal in NHL history.

Ovechkin’s last selected goal came during the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. He scored in Game 5, giving the Capitals a crucial lead in the series. “That goal was surgical, so precise, and it came at a key moment in the game,” he reflected. Ovechkin received a notable assist from Nicklas Backstrom, helping the Capitals secure their first Stanley Cup, with Ovechkin being awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP.

With just three goals needed to become the first NHL player to score 900 career goals, Ovechkin isn’t focused on that mark just yet. He mentioned, “I’m not looking that far ahead. We’ll fight game after game and try to play. Our secret is unity.” Ovechkin continues to prove his scoring ability, finishing the 2024-25 season with 49 total goals.