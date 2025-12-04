Ovechkin Reflects on Goals as Sharks Game Approaches

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is nearing the end of an illustrious NHL career and stands with 911 regular-season goals. As he readies to face the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, Ovechkin reflects on a scoring career that has seen him become the most prolific goal-scorer in league history.

Despite his remarkable achievements, several factors could have propelled Ovechkin even closer to the elusive 1,000-goal mark, a milestone that would have placed him significantly ahead of second-place Wayne Gretzky, who has 894 goals. Throughout his career, Ovechkin has faced interruptions including a 2012-2013 lockout, the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season, and a tough 2020-2021 season, cumulatively costing him around 44 potential goals.

Last season was particularly impactful, as injuries prevented Ovechkin from scoring an additional 11 goals, further emphasizing how circumstances beyond his control have shaped his career record. In a hypothetical scenario, if Ovechkin had played every game and the lockouts hadn’t occurred, he could be nearing 1,025 goals by now, including estimates from his early seasons.

Coaching decisions have played a role as well, notably in 2016-2017 when former coach Barry Trotz limited Ovechkin’s ice time, significantly impacting his goal output. Despite Ovechkin’s ups and downs, his scoring prowess remains evident; he netted 44 goals last season and continues to be a key player this year.

As the Capitals gear up for their match against the Sharks, Ovechkin’s scoring ability is still prominent. He scored twice in a recent game against the Islanders, further demonstrating that he hasn’t slowed down despite being in the final year of his contract. Recent statistics show he has reached 10 goals and 20 points in just 15 games, an impressive pace by any measure.

Looking ahead, Ovechkin’s future remains uncertain. He has not publicly confirmed whether this season will be his last, indicating that he takes it “day by day” and aims to enjoy the game. For Sharks rookie Will Smith, the chance to play against a player of Ovechkin’s caliber is still remarkable, noting the difference in their ages and stage of careers.

Despite nearing the twilight of his playing career, Ovechkin continues to be celebrated for his skills and determination on the ice. As hockey fans in San Jose prepare for what could be a final glimpse of the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer, the focus will not only be on his exceptional record but the excitement he continues to bring to the game.