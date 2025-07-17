Sports
Ovechkin Reflects on Special Bond with Backstrom After Teammate’s Retirement
WASHINGTON D.C. — Alex Ovechkin shared heartfelt sentiments about his long-time teammate Nicklas Backstrom following his official retirement from the NHL on July 1. The pair spent 17 seasons with the Washington Capitals, achieving remarkable milestones together, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.
In an interview with MatchTV after the ‘Match of the Year’ charity game in Moscow, Ovechkin expressed, “We grew up together as hockey players, as people. One of my best partners, of course.” Backstrom’s departure from the team ended an era marked by camaraderie and success.
During their time together, Backstrom logged 1,033 points in 1,105 games and holds the franchise record for assists with 762, which is the most assists for any player connected to Ovechkin. Their first game as teammates was on October 5, 2007, and they ended their shared journey on October 29, 2023.
Despite struggling with injuries, including hip issues that limited him to only eight games in the previous season, Backstrom remained involved with the team. He supported Ovechkin during rehabilitation from a broken leg and was present when Ovechkin broke the all-time goals record in April.
Reflecting on the emotionally charged moment, Backstrom stated, “Very special, emotional, but I didn’t get emotional until I saw Ovi’s wife, actually.” Ovechkin reciprocated the sentiment, noting that without Backstrom’s support, he wouldn’t have reached such significant milestones in his career.
As Backstrom contemplates his future in hockey, Ovechkin remains focused on building upon his accolades. Heading into the 2025-26 season, he sits just three goals shy of reaching the unprecedented milestone of 900 career goals.
