Ovechkin Scores Milestone Goal in Capitals’ Comeback Win

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 908th NHL goal in a thrilling 4-3 win for the Washington Capitals against the Winnipeg Jets on November 27, 2025. The victory was marked by a special pregame ceremony honoring Ovechkin for surpassing the 900-goal milestone and reaching 1,500 games played.

Ovechkin netted the goal that gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead during the second period at 5:22. He expertly maneuvered a rolling puck and delivered a wrist shot past Winnipeg goalie Eric Comrie. “What a special ceremony it was and for him to score is just … you could’ve called that for sure,” said Capitals coach Spencer Carbery. “He always finds ways to have an impact on the game when it’s a big night or important moment.”

The Capitals, now with a record of 13-9-2, won five of their last six games after a rough stretch of eight losses in ten matches. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for the win. “We’re figuring out who we are,” Lindgren said. “At the start of the year, it felt like we were back and forth, but now we’re playing with more consistency.”

On the opposing end, the Jets struggled, losing their third straight game and seven out of ten. They currently sit at 12-10-0. “We’re in a funk right now and we’ve got to find ways,” Jets coach Scott Arniel stated. “We’ve got to battle right to the end.”

Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun contributed to the scoreboard, scoring his sixth goal of the season, pushing his point streak to nine games. Washington took an early lead with Ovechkin scoring at 6:38 and Chychrun extending it to 2-0 at 14:21.

Late in the first period, the Jets’ Gabriel Vilardi scored, bringing Winnipeg within one. He then tied the game early in the second period on a power play. “No one’s quitting here,” Vilardi remarked. “We’re going to keep showing up, keep playing.”

On a breakaway, Connor McMichael added another goal for the Capitals, making it 4-2 in the third period. Although the Jets fought back with a late goal from Mark Scheifele, it was not enough, and the Capitals held on for the victory. “It’s not about being pretty now,” Arniel said. “We need other people to step up.”

In noteworthy stats, Ovechkin tied for the most home games with a goal in NHL history, and McMichael has recorded eight points in the last seven games. The Capitals extend their impressive home point streak against the Jets to 13 games, dating back to April 23, 2013.