Over 67,000 Cases of Power Stick Deodorant Recalled Nationwide

Easton, Pennsylvania — More than 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorants have been voluntarily recalled due to a manufacturing defect, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on July 10, 2025.

A.P. Deauville, LLC, the company behind Power Stick products, initiated the recall after identifying deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The recall affects three specific types of roll-on antiperspirants: Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, and Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.

All affected products come in 1.8-ounce packages. The company, based in Pennsylvania, did not respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

The FDA defines cGMP as a set of regulations intended to ensure product safety and quality. AAP Deauville’s recall, communicated through major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General, alerts customers to stop using the products immediately and reach out for further instructions.

Many consumers have become increasingly health-conscious regarding personal care products. Ingredients in deodorants, which often include parabens and aluminum, have raised concerns among health advocates. While some studies suggest these ingredients could mimic hormones or affect breast cell growth, most research has not established a definitive link between antiperspirant use and breast cancer.

As this recall progresses, the FDA emphasizes the importance of following product safety guidelines to mitigate potential health risks.