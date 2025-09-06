Over 160,000 Truck Accidents Occur Yearly in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), more than 160,000 truck accidents occur annually across the United States. This disturbing figure includes over 13,000 incidents reported in California alone. These accidents often lead to severe injuries or even fatalities, primarily due to driver error, mechanical failures, or challenging road conditions.

Between January 2021 and 2025, the state with the highest truck accident rate, California, has witnessed thousands of trucks traveling along busy highways such as I-5, I-10, and State Route 99, raising concerns for all road users. Understanding these statistics is crucial for all drivers, especially those involved in freight transport.

The FMCSA reported a total of 171,737 truck crashes in 2021, slightly decreasing to 156,660 in 2024. The data shows that while the overall number of crashes may be declining, the nature and consequences of these incidents remain alarming.

As of 2025, fatal crashes have also been recorded, with a total of 1,679 fatalities in California from 2021 to the first half of 2025. Each crash has a profound impact on families and communities, illustrating the human cost behind these statistics. According to Mike Keebler, a truck driving instructor, safety awareness is the key to preventing such tragedies. He emphasizes the importance of vigilance among both drivers and pedestrians, stating, “If you can’t see the driver, they can’t see you.”

The FMCSA’s statistics delineate several factors contributing to truck accidents, including driver behavior, vehicle conditions, and environmental hazards. While most truck drivers strive for safety, situations beyond their control can lead to tragic outcomes. In light of this data, individuals injured in truck accidents are encouraged to seek legal assistance to understand their rights and pursue potential compensation.