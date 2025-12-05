Over 10,000 Without Power in Northeast Ohio Transmission Outage

Cleveland, Ohio — Over 10,000 customers in Northeast Ohio are currently without power due to a transmission outage.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett reported that crews have already restored power to more than 7,000 customers affected by the outage earlier this afternoon. The remaining 11,000 customers are still waiting for their service to be restored.

Catlett emphasized that the crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to make necessary repairs and restore power to those still impacted. ‘Our teams are making every effort to get the lights back on,’ she said.

The cause of the transmission outage has not been disclosed, but FirstEnergy continues to monitor the situation closely.