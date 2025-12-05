News
Over 10,000 Without Power in Northeast Ohio Transmission Outage
Cleveland, Ohio — Over 10,000 customers in Northeast Ohio are currently without power due to a transmission outage.
FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett reported that crews have already restored power to more than 7,000 customers affected by the outage earlier this afternoon. The remaining 11,000 customers are still waiting for their service to be restored.
Catlett emphasized that the crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to make necessary repairs and restore power to those still impacted. ‘Our teams are making every effort to get the lights back on,’ she said.
The cause of the transmission outage has not been disclosed, but FirstEnergy continues to monitor the situation closely.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown