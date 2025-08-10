Sports
No Overtime in NFL Preseason Games: Rules Explained
NEW YORK, NY — As NFL teams prepare for the 2025 season, fans are eager to know how overtime rules apply in preseason games. Unlike regular season and playoff games, preseason games can end in a tie.
The NFL eliminated overtime from preseason games in 2021, prioritizing player safety. If a game remains tied at the end of regulation, it concludes without any additional periods. This change was made to reduce unnecessary risks to players during games that do not affect standings.
This year, a noticeable feature of the 2025 preseason is the existing tie from a game on August 8, 2025. It highlights the difference between the seasons, as regular season games and playoffs still follow specific overtime rules.
Over the years, NFL overtime rules have evolved considerably. Originally, sudden-death overtime meant the first team to score won. In 2010, a rule amendment allowed both teams a chance to possess the ball in playoffs; this was later applied to the regular season in 2012. The current postseason format guarantees both teams possession, even if the first possession scores a touchdown.
The NFL continues to adjust its rules for player safety and competitive balance, but for fans watching preseason games, it is clear: expect ties, not overtime.
