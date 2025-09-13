Ovi, Bryant Myers Face Off in Boxing Match This Friday

Bayamón, Puerto Rico — This Friday, September 12, musicians Ovi and Bryant Myers will meet in a boxing ring for a highly anticipated fight as part of the event ‘Saldando Cuentas.’ The match will take place at 6:00 p.m. local time at the Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez.

The event is organized by Universal Promotion and has generated substantial buzz among fans of the urban music scene. Both artists have been known for their past social media disagreements, making this fight particularly intriguing to their followers.

Hours before the fight, Bryant Myers shared a post on Instagram, featuring him staring down his opponent. He commented, “It’s time for action; tomorrow we hit the ring to see who is the first champion of the genre.”

Fans have debated on social media over physical attributes that could impact the outcome. Ovi stands at approximately 1.70 meters, while Bryant Myers is around 1.65 meters. Supporters of Bryant acknowledge the height difference but believe strategy will be crucial for success in the ring.

Despite mixed opinions on the fight, excitement is palpable among fans across the globe about witnessing two prominent figures in urban music clash in this unique setting. The event includes eight additional fights and promises to be a talking point among fans for months to come.

The match will be live-streamed, allowing fans unable to attend in person to watch online. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketera for $19.99, providing access to the live feed.