Entertainment
Ovi, Bryant Myers Face Off in Boxing Match This Friday
Bayamón, Puerto Rico — This Friday, September 12, musicians Ovi and Bryant Myers will meet in a boxing ring for a highly anticipated fight as part of the event ‘Saldando Cuentas.’ The match will take place at 6:00 p.m. local time at the Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez.
The event is organized by Universal Promotion and has generated substantial buzz among fans of the urban music scene. Both artists have been known for their past social media disagreements, making this fight particularly intriguing to their followers.
Hours before the fight, Bryant Myers shared a post on Instagram, featuring him staring down his opponent. He commented, “It’s time for action; tomorrow we hit the ring to see who is the first champion of the genre.”
Fans have debated on social media over physical attributes that could impact the outcome. Ovi stands at approximately 1.70 meters, while Bryant Myers is around 1.65 meters. Supporters of Bryant acknowledge the height difference but believe strategy will be crucial for success in the ring.
Despite mixed opinions on the fight, excitement is palpable among fans across the globe about witnessing two prominent figures in urban music clash in this unique setting. The event includes eight additional fights and promises to be a talking point among fans for months to come.
The match will be live-streamed, allowing fans unable to attend in person to watch online. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketera for $19.99, providing access to the live feed.
Recent Posts
- Ovi, Bryant Myers Face Off in Boxing Match This Friday
- Junior Faces La Equidad Amid Leadership Crisis
- Connors Shines with Two Touchdowns in Houston’s Victory Over Rice
- Yankees Exploit Scherzer’s Pitch Tipping in Dramatic Win
- Sean Astin Elected SAG-AFTRA President As Industry Faces Challenges
- Natural Grocers to Reopen Remodeled Store in Centennial
- Brock Lesnar Returns to SmackDown, Exciting Matches Ahead
- Philips’ Buehler Returns to MLB as Injuries Pile Up
- Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Renewed for Second Season
- Ryan Seacrest Treats Wheel of Fortune Crew to Food Truck Feast
- Miami Beach Approves Museum to Replace Regal Cinema
- Scripps Sports to Air Five UH Football Games This Fall
- Southern University Law Professor Suspended Over Controversial Social Media Post
- Tesla Soars as Stock Market Rally Gains Momentum
- Brewers Host Cardinals for Critical Weekend Series
- Texas AG Ken Paxton Involved in New Cheating Scandal
- Tragic Shooting at Evergreen High School Leaves Two Injured, Shooter Dead
- College Football Week 3: High Stakes and Must-Win Matchups
- Playoff Races Heat Up as September Unfolds in MLB
- WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Set for Exciting Live Event in Las Vegas