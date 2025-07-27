News
Ovidio Guzmán to Appear in Chicago Court for Sentencing Hearing in 2026
CHICAGO, Illinois — A federal court has scheduled a hearing for Ovidio Guzmán López, also known as El Ratón, on January 9, 2026. Guzmán, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, was in court to finalize details of his sentencing after pleading guilty to multiple drug trafficking charges.
During a hearing earlier this month, Guzmán admitted guilt on four federal charges, including drug trafficking involving fentanyl. He has agreed to cooperate with U.S. authorities, a partnership that could lead to a reduced sentence if he provides substantial information about cartel operations.
Ovidio Guzmán will need to demonstrate his ability to provide critical insights about the Sinaloa Cartel during the next six months, as his collaboration is essential for U.S. prosecutors. “He must disclose drug routes, partners, and potential colluding officials to be deemed a helpful informant,” said journalist Ángel Hernández.
Guzmán’s cooperation limits the extent of public trial proceedings. As a result, much of the information regarding cartel activity may remain classified and not shared with Mexican authorities, raising concerns about transparency.
“Ovidio’s cooperation could be crucial, but at the same time, it is concerning that the details of the cartel’s dealings may not be revealed to the public or Mexican law enforcement,” said Oscar Balderas.
Additionally, Guzmán, who was moved to a secret location after his guilty plea, is also facing fines amounting to $80 million as part of his agreement with U.S. officials. His next appearance will help determine the exact date for his sentencing.
“A status hearing is set for January 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. to set a date for sentencing. The plea agreement has been accepted,” according to court documents. During his initial appearance, Guzmán was seen in an orange jumpsuit and stated that he suffers from depression, underscoring the psychological toll of his legal troubles.
