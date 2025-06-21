Sports
Oviedo Returns to La Liga After 24 Years With Dramatic Win Over Mirandés
OVIEDO, Spain — Real Oviedo celebrated a remarkable return to La Liga after defeating Mirandés 3-1 in the playoff final, securing their spot in the top tier of Spanish football for the first time in 24 years.
The match took place on June 21, 2025, at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere, where a crowd of 29,624 fans roared for their team. Oviedo faced a tough challenge after trailing 1-0 on aggregate following the first leg.
Mirandés opened the scoring early with a goal from Joaquín Panichelli in the 15th minute, leaving Oviedo needing two goals to win the tie. However, Oviedo rallied as Santi Cazorla converted a penalty in the 38th minute to equalize.
In the second half, Ilyas Chaira netted the second goal for Oviedo, putting them ahead 2-1. The match extended into extra time, where Francisco Portillo sealed the victory with a stunning goal in the 102nd minute.
After the match, Oviedo’s coach Veljko Paunovic expressed his joy, saying, “This is what we all worked for. I am so happy for the players and the fans who stood by us all these years.” Cazorla shared his emotions, stating, “It has been a tough journey, but today we achieved something special for the club and its fans.”
For Mirandés, the loss marked a disappointing end to a historic season, with coach Alessio Lisci acknowledging their spirited performance throughout the campaign. Despite their defeat, Mirandés has a bright future ahead as they continue to compete in Spain’s second tier.
In celebration, Oviedo’s fans flooded the field, marking the club’s return to the elite level of Spanish football. As the announcer declared, “Oviedo is back in Primera!” the atmosphere was electric with joy and relief.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742