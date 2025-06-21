Oviedo Returns to La Liga After 24 Years With Dramatic Win Over Mirandés

OVIEDO, Spain — Real Oviedo celebrated a remarkable return to La Liga after defeating Mirandés 3-1 in the playoff final, securing their spot in the top tier of Spanish football for the first time in 24 years.

The match took place on June 21, 2025, at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere, where a crowd of 29,624 fans roared for their team. Oviedo faced a tough challenge after trailing 1-0 on aggregate following the first leg.

Mirandés opened the scoring early with a goal from Joaquín Panichelli in the 15th minute, leaving Oviedo needing two goals to win the tie. However, Oviedo rallied as Santi Cazorla converted a penalty in the 38th minute to equalize.

In the second half, Ilyas Chaira netted the second goal for Oviedo, putting them ahead 2-1. The match extended into extra time, where Francisco Portillo sealed the victory with a stunning goal in the 102nd minute.

After the match, Oviedo’s coach Veljko Paunovic expressed his joy, saying, “This is what we all worked for. I am so happy for the players and the fans who stood by us all these years.” Cazorla shared his emotions, stating, “It has been a tough journey, but today we achieved something special for the club and its fans.”

For Mirandés, the loss marked a disappointing end to a historic season, with coach Alessio Lisci acknowledging their spirited performance throughout the campaign. Despite their defeat, Mirandés has a bright future ahead as they continue to compete in Spain’s second tier.

In celebration, Oviedo’s fans flooded the field, marking the club’s return to the elite level of Spanish football. As the announcer declared, “Oviedo is back in Primera!” the atmosphere was electric with joy and relief.