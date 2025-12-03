Owen Cooper Shares His Favorite Films and Shows of 2025

NEW YORK, NY — Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old star of the acclaimed film “Adolescence,” revealed his top cultural picks of 2025, sharing his thoughts on movies, television shows, and music that inspired him this year. Cooper, who made headlines as one of the youngest Emmy winners, spoke candidly about his favorites in an interview.

Among the films that stood out to him was “Sinners,” starring Michael B. Jordan, which he described as energetic and engaging. ‘From the beginning to the end, I just wanted more,’ he said. The film’s intense moments, including a shocking scene featuring Jordan’s character, left a lasting impact on him.

Cooper also shared how much he enjoys superhero films. He specifically praised the new “Superman” movie for its uplifting message. “It felt unbelievable. It was so good. I always prefer the hero,” he said.

When reminiscing about his childhood shows, Cooper expressed his love for “Stranger Things,” naming it as the best series ever made. He has been rewatching it eagerly ahead of the upcoming season finale, scheduled to air on New Year’s Eve. ‘I might just open the gifts in my bed while watching it,’ Cooper added with excitement.

Another show that left a mark on him was “Squid Game,” which Cooper watched during the pandemic lockdown. He found the show’s premise fascinating and unexpected, admitting that the plot twists kept him on edge.

In addition to his favorite films and shows, Cooper mentioned his musical influences, particularly enjoying the works of Sam Fender. ‘When I was doing “Adolescence,” I listened to his tunes on the way to the set,’ he said. He emphasized how music helps him focus during challenging scenes.

Cooper’s love for sports was also evident when he recounted attending a Liverpool game with actress Millie Bobby Brown, who is now one of his close friends. He fondly recalled meeting several team members and described the experience as unforgettable.

As his star continues to rise in Hollywood, Owen Cooper remains grounded, crediting his friends and family for their support. He looks forward to what the future holds, both in acting and in enjoying the culture that inspires him.