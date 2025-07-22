Sports
Owen Farrell Faces Social Media Backlash Ahead of Lions Match
MELBOURNE, Australia — Owen Farrell expressed mixed feelings about the intense social media scrutiny he faces as the captain of the British and Irish Lions, ahead of their game against the First Nations and Pasifika XV on Tuesday. The 33-year-old fly-half, who has not played Test rugby for 20 months, was named captain again for this match, which marks his 20th appearance in a Lions jersey.
During a press conference at Marvel Stadium, Farrell acknowledged the passion and divisiveness he provokes in rugby circles. “I don’t really understand it, but things catch fire quicker nowadays,” he said. “Sometimes, it takes a life of its own, and there’s momentum behind it.”
Despite these challenges, Farrell shared that he is feeling good as he prepares to lead a team featuring eight players who were not initially selected for the tour. “I’m determined to enjoy every minute of however long I’ve got left in the game,” he stated. “This tour has energized me, and I can’t wait to rip in.”
Farrell’s father, Andy Farrell, is the Lions’ coach, and Owen faced backlash from fans over perceived nepotism. His ability to shrug off criticism was evident when he suggested that he values feedback from “proper rugby people” over social media noise.
On the field, Farrell will wear number 12, alongside other players like fit-again Blair Kinghorn and newcomers Jamie Osborne and Darcy Graham. Farrell noted the importance of team dynamics, stating, “Everything we do counts towards the feel of the group and the energy of the team.”
Kurtley Beale, who will captain the First Nations & Pasifika XV, described their team as competitive and filled with talent. “We’re not here to make up the numbers. We want to win this game and make history,” Beale said.
As the Lions approach this fixture following a successful first Test win, both teams are eager to make an impact. With coaches open to player performances shaping selection, the match will provide another opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills.
