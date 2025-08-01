Oxford University Trade Union Gains Bargaining Power for Employees

Oxford, England – A significant agreement has been reached allowing the Unite trade union to negotiate better pay, job security, and holiday benefits for Oxford University employees working for EMCOR UK.

Unite secured a formal recognition agreement with EMCOR UK, enabling collective bargaining on behalf of the company’s workers who provide facilities management services at the university. EMCOR UK is a subsidiary of the Fortune 500-listed EMCOR Group, Inc., offering mechanical and electrical construction along with infrastructure services.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, expressed her satisfaction, stating, “This excellent win comes after a lot of hard work and determined organizing by our reps and officials at EMCOR UK. It is a crucial step forward, which will help improve jobs, pay, and conditions for staff at the company.”

The agreement received unanimous support from all Unite members involved in the Oxford University contract. It culminates an 18-month effort by Unite to establish formal representation for EMCOR employees at the university.

Nick Owen, regional officer for Unite, remarked, “This success is a direct result of the dedication of our Unite workplace reps who have worked tirelessly to show the value of union representation. It is a significant milestone, and we now look forward to negotiating the best possible outcomes for our members at EMCOR.”