Ozzie Albies Out for Season with Fractured Hamate Bone
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. The injury occurred in the third inning after Albies fouled off a pitch while batting against Washington right-hander Konnor Pilkington.
After demonstrating discomfort in his wrist, Albies finished the at-bat but quickly walked to the dugout, where he was attended by the Braves’ training staff. Nick Allen replaced him at second base at the start of the fourth inning.
“He felt something in there that was an impingement,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “(Head athletic trainer) George (Poulos) said, ‘That’s kind of your hamate area.’” Following a consultation, it was decided that Albies would not continue. “He said, ‘I need to shut it down,’” Snitker added.
The hamate bone is located on the palm-side of the hand near the pinky and ring fingers. This injury follows a previous fractured wrist that Albies suffered in July 2024. The 28-year-old has played in all 157 games for Atlanta this season, batting .240 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs.
“I hate it for him,” Snitker said about Albies’ injury. “(Tuesday) will be the first game he’s missed all year. He had a really nice year after rallying back.” Snitker added that while the hamate fracture is tough for hitters, he has seen players return in about a month.
While the Braves suggested surgery is likely, they are still awaiting further tests on Albies. “(Surgery) is usually what they do when they break (the hamate). It’s one of those things that he won’t (injure) again,” said Snitker.
This injury raises questions regarding Albies’ future with the team. The Braves hold a $7 million option for 2026, which includes a $4 million buyout. After a frustrating season for Albies, the recovery time could affect Atlanta’s decision on his contract.
Albies, who is the longest-tenured player on the Braves since debuting in 2017, has been a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.
