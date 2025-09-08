Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune

LOS ANGELES, CA — The music world mourned the loss of legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July at the age of 76. Osbourne had been living with Parkinson’s disease, but his death still came as a shock to fans.

Despite the sadness, there is a sense of relief among his family as they learn about the financial legacy he left behind. Ozzy Osbourne’s estimated fortune stands at $220 million, providing significant financial security for his loved ones.

Sharon Osbourne, his wife, shares this estimated net worth of $220 million, bolstered by her own successful career in media and entertainment, which includes an annual salary of around $5 million. Their children also appear to be well-off. Aimée Osbourne, their oldest daughter, has a net worth of about $7 million, while Kelly Osbourne is estimated at $16 million. Jack Osbourne follows closely with an estimated net worth of $15 million.

George Taylor, an estate planning expert, noted that distributing Ozzy’s fortune will likely be complex due to the blended nature of his family. The rock star had three children with his ex-wife, Thelma Riley, and three with Sharon Osbourne.

Taylor expressed that Osbourne’s estate will likely encounter substantial federal estate taxes and suggested using a professional trustee to manage the distribution of assets. “Blended families increase the likelihood of legal disputes over inheritances,” he said.

Ozzy’s music catalog, which could generate revenue for decades, adds another layer of complexity to estate management. For families with intricate dynamics or significant wealth like Ozzy Osbourne’s, proper estate planning is crucial to ensure clarity and minimize disputes.

As the family navigates this difficult time, it serves as a reminder that effective communication about estate plans is just as essential as the financial resources left behind.