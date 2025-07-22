Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert Film Set for Theatrical Release in 2026

BIRMINGHAM, England — Ozzy Osbourne will say farewell to his fans once more with the upcoming release of the concert film “Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow.” The documentary will hit theaters in early 2026, offering what producers describe as a “distilled version” of his final performance, which featured a lineup of iconic artists.

Produced by Mercury Studios, the 100-minute film is currently in production and showcases the memorable concert held at Villa Park in Birmingham. The theatrical release is presented as a love letter to Osbourne and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath. A press release emphasizes the film’s highlights, including impactful performances of classic songs like ‘War Pigs,’ ‘Iron Man,’ and ‘Paranoid.’

Hosted by actor Jason Momoa, the event gathered a star-studded lineup of performers, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Pantera, and more. The concert marked the first time Osbourne performed with the original Black Sabbath members—Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—together on stage in 20 years.

Approximately 42,000 fans attended the sold-out show at Villa Park, with millions more streaming it online. Osbourne, 76, performed while seated due to ongoing health challenges, including multiple spinal surgeries and Parkinson's disease. He is also set to premiere a documentary titled “No Escape From Now” later this year, which will explore his health issues leading up to the concert.

Following the film’s theatrical release, a physical product will be available later in the year, with more details to be announced. Osbourne is also working on a memoir set to be published on October 7, detailing his health struggles and reflections on his career.

The “Back to the Beginning” concert set a record as the highest-grossing charity concert, raising over $190 million for several charities, including Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Cure Parkinson’s. This proves the enduring impact and legacy of Osbourne as he steps away from live performances.