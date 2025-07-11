Ozzy Osbourne Raises Funds for Chimp Sanctuary with Art Auction

ORLANDO, Florida — Ozzy Osbourne, freshly retired from his last concert with Black Sabbath, has embarked on an artistic journey to support rescued chimpanzees. He announced a unique collaboration where he and chimpanzees created colorful abstract paintings that will be sold at auction.

The artworks feature vibrant base coats painted by Osbourne, with the chimpanzees contributing their own brush strokes. The auction aims to raise funds for Save the Chimps, a sanctuary in Florida dedicated to caring for chimpanzees rescued from animal testing and trafficking.

“I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don’t sell my paintings,” Osbourne explained. “I’ve made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps.” His wife, Sharon Osbourne, added, “Chimps are our closest relatives in the animal kingdom, and I’m really proud of Ozzy for helping look after them.”

Osbourne wrapped up a remarkable career with a grand farewell concert last Saturday, performing both solo and with Black Sabbath in front of a packed crowd. “It’s so good to be on this fucking stage, you have no idea,” he exclaimed during the emotional show, reflecting on his health struggles and how they almost sidelined his music career.

In recent years, Osbourne faced multiple health challenges, including a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and surgeries due to a serious fall in 2019. These issues initially cast doubt on his ability to perform again. “You wake up the next morning and find that something else has gone wrong,” he shared, recalling the difficult times.

The Back to the Beginning concert featured the original Black Sabbath lineup and included performances by renowned metal artists like Metallica and Guns N’ Roses. Osbourne expressed his gratitude to the crowd, saying, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The auction for the collaborative chimpanzee paintings will open soon, with starting bids set at £1,000 for each piece. Osbourne’s efforts not only highlight his passion for art but also for animal welfare, making a positive impact for the sanctuary.