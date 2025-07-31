Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac Launches for Nintendo Switch on September 26

Tokyo, Japan — Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, a remake of the beloved 2002 game, is set to launch on September 26, 2025. Bandai Namco announced this exciting news during a recent Nintendo Direct event, bringing fresh life to the classic 3D platformer.

In Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, players will help PAC-MAN navigate through PAC-LAND to retrieve the stolen Golden Fruit. This theft by the Ghosts has inadvertently released Spooky, the powerful ghost king. Gamers will take on the role of PAC-MAN as he embarks on a thrilling adventure across various levels to stop Spooky once again.

The remake promises to offer modernized graphics, enhanced gameplay features, and quality-of-life improvements over the original. Unique updates include full voice acting, two-player couch co-op, and custom actions that allow for a deeper gaming experience.

Pre-orders for Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac will open on the Nintendo eShop later today. Those who secure their orders early will receive five exclusive Team Ghost costumes and figures, although these can also be earned during gameplay. Additionally, players with saved data from the original game can unlock the Toc-Man costume.

A Deluxe Edition of the game will be available, featuring the base game along with collaboration DLCs, costumes, and other collectibles, including a nostalgic Pac-Land costume.

With its rich history and new features, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac looks to captivate both longtime fans and new players when it arrives this fall.