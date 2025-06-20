Pacers’ ABA Champion Darnell Hillman Reflects on Long Championship Wait

INDIANAPOLIS — Darnell Hillman, a key player on the Indiana Pacers‘ championship teams in the American Basketball Association (ABA), shared his thoughts as the franchise continues its quest for an NBA title after 52 years.

The Pacers, who last won a championship in 1973, secured three ABA titles during their history. Hillman, known as “Dr. Dunk,” played a vital role in their success, winning two championships with the team.

Speaking on Thursday, Hillman reminisced about his past achievements and expressed excitement for the current Pacers roster. “I’m very excited for (the Pacers). While I worked for the team, I was hoping that we could pull one off so I could get my third ring. Didn’t happen, but my other hunger is for the fans and the community. They are very, very deserving of a championship, an NBA championship,” he said.

Currently, the Pacers have not yet been able to replicate their past success in the NBA, with the last title win dating back over five decades. Hillman also mentioned the loss of several legends from the ABA era, including Mel Daniels, George McGinnis, and coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard.

Despite the passage of time, Hillman maintains close connections with former teammates and will be present at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 6 of the playoffs on Thursday night. Highlighting the long wait for another championship, he noted, “Fifty-two years is a long time to wait for another championship, for all of us. I’m a lifelong Indy resident. I was four years old the last time the Pacers won a title.”