Pacers Dominate Thunder to Set Up Dramatic Game 7

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Fueled by strong defense and a deep roster, the Indiana Pacers secured a 108-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, evening the NBA Finals series at three games apiece.

Obi Toppin led the charge off the bench with 20 points, while Andrew Nembhard contributed 17 points and four assists. Pascal Siakam added a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton, cleared to play just hours before tipoff despite a calf strain, made a significant impact with 14 points, five assists, and two steals in 22 minutes. “We just wanted to protect our court,” Haliburton said. “We didn’t want to see those guys celebrate a championship on our home floor.”

The Pacers initially struggled, missing their first eight shots and trailing 10-2. However, they turned the tide with a fierce offensive and defensive surge in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Thunder 68-32 during that stretch, and building a lead as large as 31 points in the final period.

Indiana’s defensive prowess was on full display as they forced 21 turnovers, converting them into 19 points. They limited the Thunder to just 26.7% shooting from three-point range and won the rebounding battle 46-41. T.J. McConnell also made his mark, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Ben Sheppard contributed five points and five rebounds.

Haliburton’s three-point shooting helped spark a 30-9 run late in the second quarter, allowing Indiana to take a commanding 64-42 lead by halftime.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this season’s MVP, scored 21 points but struggled for the Thunder. Jalen Williams, who had a standout performance in Game 5, was held to 16 points. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault expressed disappointment, acknowledging a lack of defensive intensity.

Now, the series shifts to a winner-take-all Game 7 in Oklahoma City on Sunday night, the first such contest in the NBA Finals since 2016. Historically, home teams have won 15 of the 19 Game 7s in the Finals. This matchup is set to be highly competitive, with both teams eager to secure the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy.