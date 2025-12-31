Pacers Face Rockets Amid Eight-Game Losing Streak

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Pacers, currently experiencing an eight-game losing streak, will play the Houston Rockets on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. This matchup is the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

The Pacers have a strong record against the Rockets, going 9-1 in their last ten encounters. Last season, each team won a game in their two-game series.

Jay Huff, who was initially listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, has been upgraded and will be available for the game. Despite starting, he has struggled recently, averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game over the last four matches.

In their last outing, Huff logged nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in a 140-122 loss to the Boston Celtics. Although he has shown potential, his overall performance has kept him off the fantasy radar.

Outside of Huff, the Pacers are also managing injuries to other key players. T.J. McConnell missed a recent game due to hamstring soreness, but he is expected to return against the Rockets. Ben Sheppard remains out with a left calf strain after being downgraded from questionable.

The Rockets, carrying a 19-10 record, will be without Alperen Sengun, who is out with a left soleus strain. Sengun has been a standout player, averaging 22.7 points and 9.4 rebounds this season. Fred VanVleet is also unavailable after suffering a torn ACL in the offseason.