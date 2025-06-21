Pacers Fans Eagerly Anticipate Game 7 of NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans in Indianapolis are buzzing with excitement as the Indiana Pacers prepare to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 22. The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The mood is high at local establishments like XG Groom Room, a barbershop located less than a mile from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where Pacers fans gather to celebrate their team’s success. “I grew up a Knicks fan, I’m not even going to lie,” said Drew Ervin, master barber at XG Groom Room. “But they changed my mind. I had to convert, and I’m glad I did.”

Ervin and his fellow barbers are vocal about their support for the Pacers, decorating their shop with team posters and flags. Darion Walker, who works at the barbershop, said the atmosphere is electric. “Oh, no sleep at all,” Walker remarked. “We got a fighter’s chance. This is all we wanted, a little bit of hope and a chance.”

Among the barbershop’s patrons is fourth grader Tyler Fischl, who believes the game relies heavily on star player Tyrese Haliburton‘s performance. “That’s how we’re going to win this game,” Tyler explained. “If he gets an injury, that’s how the crowd is going to be nervous. That’s how we are probably going to lose.”

The Pacers are noted for their strong team cohesion this season. The atmosphere at XG Groom Room reflects this unity. Walker stated, “It’s like family here. It’s the people, the barbers. Not only their skills, but they are very good people.”

Ervin also shared a recent memorable encounter: “Oh, Ernie Johnson came in here about a week ago. He got a haircut and shouted us out on TNT, and ever since then, we’ve been swamped with people coming from all over Indiana.”

As excitement builds, the barbershop buzzes with hope and anticipation. “When we are clicking on all cylinders, we are a very difficult team to beat,” said Walker. “Just keep that momentum going and keep that Pacers spirit,” added Ervin. “We can definitely pull this one out.”

Meanwhile, in Carmel, Nancy Leonard, widow of Hall of Fame coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard, reflects on her late husband’s legacy and the road to this moment. At 93, Nancy is a dedicated fan, watching games from her home where she has the largest screen possible. Nancy’s contributions to the Pacers throughout their history include organizing a telethon that saved the franchise and starting the Pacemates cheer team.

She recalls, “Do you know that I started the Pacemates in the basement of my house? That’s how simple the organization was.” Her connection to the team remains strong, as she was present during the Pacers’ recent playoff successes.

As the clock ticks down to Game 7, Nancy shares her hopes for the team. “I look up in the stands at the games and I think, ‘Oh my gosh, Bob. You brought this to Indianapolis.’ It’s been such a wonderful ride,” Nancy stated. With the NBA Finals on the line, she admits to sleepless nights filled with anxious anticipation for the game ahead.