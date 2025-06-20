Pacers and Fever Players Debate 1-on-1 vs. Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – In a thrilling mix of excitement and rivalry, players from the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever have been having fun discussing who would win in a 1-on-1 game against star guard Caitlin Clark. This conversation emerged as both teams are riding high, with the Pacers currently competing in the NBA Finals.

During a media session following practice, Pacers players Andrew Nembhard, Thomas Bryant, T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard, and Bennedict Mathurin candidly shared their thoughts. In a surprising twist, Bryant claimed he would narrowly defeat Clark with a score of 12–11. Nembhard was more confident, stating he would win decisively, 12–2. Sheppard also forecasted a win for himself with a score of 12–4.

McConnell, however, was more measured in his response, acknowledging both Clark’s talent and competitive spirit. He said, “Oh, I don’t know, it’d be a great game. She’s a great player. I have a ton of respect for her.” Mathurin echoed McConnell’s respect for Clark, emphasizing, “I love Caitlin Clark a lot… I’m focused on the Pacers now.” His answer reflected a desire to avoid controversy while supporting his teammate.

Clark, the Reigning Rookie of the Year in the WNBA, has made a name for herself with elite shooting skills and athleticism, which could pose challenges for the male players who underestimate her capabilities. This season, she is shooting exceptionally well from beyond the arc, showcasing a skill set that might surprise even the most confident Pacers.

The friendly banter stems from a strong connection between the two franchises, both of which have seen players talke about their mutual respect and camaraderie in the past few seasons. As they both aim for championship success—Pacers in the NBA Finals and Fever in their season—the shared excitement among fans continues to grow in Indianapolis.

“We are all happy to have her in Indy, and it has been fun to watch,” McConnell added, encapsulating the spirit of teamwork that resonates with both franchises. Fans in Indianapolis are undoubtedly thrilled as both teams push to achieve high accolades, forming a deep bond that unites them further.