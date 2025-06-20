Pacers Fight Back, Lead Thunder 75-57 in Game 6 of NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The Indiana Pacers are holding off the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, leading 75-57 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. The Pacers began the game strong, using a combination of aggressive defense and fast-paced offense to establish a lead over the Thunder.

The Thunder entered the contest with a 3-2 series lead, needing just one more win to clinch the championship. The Pacers, however, have come out fighting, building a 22-point lead by halftime and extending it further in the second half.

Pacers center Tony Bradley was called for a flagrant foul earlier in the game after shoving Isaiah Hartenstein to the floor, briefly prompting a scuffle on the court. Despite this setback, the team has remained focused, with key players stepping up to maintain their lead.

Indiana’s guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has been recovering from a calf injury, managed to contribute with several critical plays, including a basket that broke the scoring drought for both teams. He has been crucial for the Pacers, and tonight’s performance seems to indicate he is on the road to recovery.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are struggling. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, typically a strong contributor, has struggled with his shooting and communication, leading to multiple turnovers and missed opportunities. At halftime, the Thunder were down 64-42 and shot poorly from three-point range.

If the Pacers hold onto their lead, they will force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Fans in Gainbridge Fieldhouse are energized, hopeful of witnessing a historic comeback against their Western rivals.

As the teams head into the final quarter, the Pacers remain driven, with players energized by the support from their home crowd. They have consistently demonstrated resilience throughout the postseason, looking to change their fate in the finals.