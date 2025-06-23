Pacers Force Game 7 Against Thunder in NBA Finals Showdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Indiana Pacers secured a thrilling victory on Thursday night, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder to force a deciding Game 7 in the NBA Finals. The Pacers, who began the series as heavy underdogs, now have a chance to claim the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy this Sunday.

Draymond Green, a veteran forward for the Golden State Warriors, weighed in on the Pacers’ strategy ahead of the championship game. In a recent podcast, he praised Indiana’s head coach Rick Carlisle, highlighting his previous championship experience. “This is the biggest game in Mark Daigneault‘s coaching career,” Green noted. He underscored the advantage Carlisle holds, having led the Dallas Mavericks to a title in 2011, while Daigneault has never coached at this level.

Green proposed a tactical approach for the Pacers, suggesting that they should focus on disrupting the Thunder’s star player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, during pick-and-roll plays. “OKC, at times, struggles to score,” Green stated. “Every time Shai comes off a pick-and-roll, I’m all-out blitzing him.” Green emphasized that while aggressive defense on Gilgeous-Alexander is key, the Pacers should focus on containing the Thunder’s outside shooters.

On the offensive side, Green advised that Indiana should push the ball quickly in transition and involve Pascal Siakam. “If I’m Rick, I’m telling Haliburton to advance the ball to Pascal every time,” Green explained. He believes Siakam is capable of either attacking the basket or creating opportunities for teammates, making him a central figure in their strategy.

As the series heads into Game 7, all eyes will be on whether Carlisle adopts Green’s suggestions and if the Pacers can execute their game plan successfully. Fans will tune in on Sunday night at 8 p.m. to witness this high-stakes matchup.