Pacers’ Haliburton Urges Team to Avoid Distractions Before Game 7

Indianapolis, Indiana — Tyrese Haliburton, the star player for the Indiana Pacers, is focused on keeping his team grounded as they approach Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The Pacers are one win away from what could be the most improbable championship win in league history.

After securing a victory in Game 6 with a score of 108-91 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Haliburton emphasized the importance of not letting external narratives derail their focus. “The narratives are going to be almost poison,” he said. “We have to control what we can.”

The Pacers had six players score in double figures during Game 6, with Haliburton contributing 14 points despite dealing with a calf injury. The team has demonstrated resilience throughout the playoffs, coming back from deficits in every series.

On June 20, Haliburton spoke about the need to concentrate on physical play, ball security, and rebounding. He urged his teammates to celebrate the previous win but reminded them of the challenge that lies ahead. “It’s done with. We did our job to take care of home court, and we have to be ready to compete in Game 7,” he stated.

This Game 7 is significant as it marks the first time since 2016 that an NBA Finals has gone the distance. While the Pacers are not in the same position as the Cavaliers, who completed a historic comeback after being down 3-1, a championship win would still be monumental for the fourth-seeded Pacers.

The Thunder, known for their strong home performance with a 10-2 record during the playoffs, will seek to defend their court advantage. Historically, the road team has struggled in Game 7s, winning only 4 of 23 in NBA Finals history. However, the Pacers have shown they can overcome challenges, having pulled off nail-biting wins throughout the postseason.

With nerves high and stakes even higher, both teams prepare for what promises to be an exhilarating showdown in Oklahoma City.