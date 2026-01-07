Pacers’ Johnny Furphy to Start Against Magic After Mathurin’s Injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Johnny Furphy will start for the Indiana Pacers against the Orlando Magic on Sunday due to Bennedict Mathurin‘s thumb injury, according to Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com.

Furphy has stepped up in recent games, averaging 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds over 14.7 minutes during his last 14 appearances, including three starts since December 3.

The Pacers are looking to break a losing streak, having lost 12 games in a row, with a current season record of 6-30. They are hoping Furphy can provide a spark in the absence of Mathurin.

“I’m ready to play and help the team,” Furphy said after learning of his new role. “I just want to contribute as much as I can.”

The matchup against the Magic will be crucial for Indiana, who is eager to turn their season around. Fans are hopeful that Furphy’s addition to the starting lineup might change the team’s fortunes.

Meanwhile, the Magic are currently sitting with a record of 20-16 and are coming off a win in their latest contest. This game will be a significant test for both teams as they look for a much-needed victory.