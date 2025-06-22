Pacers Look to Upset Thunder in Historic Game 7 of NBA Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 22, 2025 — The Indiana Pacers are one win away from making NBA history as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center, and tensions are high as both teams seek to secure their first championship.

The Pacers forced a decisive Game 7 after a convincing win in Game 6, where they showcased exceptional defense and teamwork. The pivotal second quarter helped them pull away, revealing their resilience throughout the series. “With the way the series has played out, I can see people taking the [points] rather than laying,” said Jeff Sherman, vice president of risk for the Westgate SuperBook.

Initially, the Thunder were favored by 8.5 points, but that number has shifted due to significant betting on the underdog Pacers, dropping the spread to Oklahoma City -7. Sportsbook director Chris Andrews reported sharp action on Indiana, prompting adjustments to the line.

The Pacers came into the Finals as +525 underdogs, and a victory would mark them as the biggest underdog to win since at least 1975. Indiana’s odds to win the championship were as long as 150-1 earlier this season, and only 1% of bets were made on them compared to other teams, such as the Golden State Warriors.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, battling injury this postseason, played a crucial role in their success, and Coach Rick Carlisle has highlighted the importance of maintaining defensive pressure against the Thunder’s stars, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. The strategies and adjustments made in previous games will be vital for Indiana to secure their first-ever NBA title.

As Game 7 approaches, the historical context looms large. No team has won by more than nine points in the eight prior Game 7s of the NBA Finals, creating an expectation for a closely contested matchup. “I think the pressure is on the Thunder at home,” said one analyst. “They’ve had success earlier in the playoffs but face a different challenge now.”

With each possession potentially deciding the outcome of the title, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how the Pacers will approach this monumental challenge. The stakes are unprecedented, and both teams will be prepared for a battle.