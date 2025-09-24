Sports
Pacers Sign Monte Morris for Upcoming NBA Season
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Indiana Pacers have signed guard Monte Morris to a one-year deal, according to ESPN‘s Shams Charania. Morris enters his ninth season in the NBA as the Pacers look to strengthen their roster following the absence of star guard Tyrese Haliburton next season.
Last season, Morris played for the Phoenix Suns, participating in 45 games and contributing valuable experience to the team. The Pacers see Morris as a crucial addition, particularly as they navigate the challenges of the upcoming season without Haliburton.
Morris has become known for his solid playmaking skills and defensive awareness. His versatility fits well with the Pacers’ needs as they hope to compete in a tough Central Division. The team’s management remains optimistic that Morris will not only provide immediate support but also mentor younger players.
Morris’s signing comes as the Pacers aim for a stronger playoff run after previous seasons. His history with NBA teams and familiarity with high-pressure situations could offer the Pacers a competitive edge as they prepare for the new season.
The Pacers have not disclosed the financial details of the deal. Further updates on the team’s preparations for the next season will follow as training camps approach.
