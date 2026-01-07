Sports
Pacers Struggle Continue: 12 Straight Losses Amid Injury Woes
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Indiana Pacers remain the worst team in the NBA, holding a dismal 6-30 record after 36 games. Last week, they maintained their position at the bottom of NBA.com writer John Schuhmann‘s power rankings.
This season has been particularly challenging for the Pacers, as they face a 12-game losing streak, tying the franchise record for the longest in team history. Head coach Rick Carlisle still seeks his 1,000th career win but has been hindered by this difficult stretch.
Schuhmann noted the Pacers were competitive against several top teams last week, which offers a glimmer of hope. Despite their current struggles, the Pacers have upcoming opportunities, particularly with a game in Charlotte against the Hornets on Thursday. The Pacers previously defeated the Hornets by nine points in November, marking their only efficient scoring performance this season.
Joining the Pacers in the bottom five of the power rankings are the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets. However, Schuhmann suggests Indiana is a notch below the rest of these struggling teams.
Injuries have heavily impacted the Pacers, leading to their underwhelming defensive performance this season. Despite the challenges, there are some bright spots—five of the Pacers’ twelve losses during this streak were decided by five points or less in the final minutes. However, the Pacers have only managed to score 21 points across 30 clutch possessions during this skid.
Aaron Nesmith came close to sealing a win against the Orlando Magic last Wednesday but missed a critical shot. Additionally, rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker have struggled, combining for 0-for-14 on clutch three-point attempts this season.
On the glass, the Pacers held their own against the Magic, out-rebounding a top-10 team despite earlier struggles. They have ranked in the bottom three for rebounding percentage for three of the last four seasons.
The Pacers will return to the court tomorrow, aiming to break their losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will be available on FanDuel Sports Network and NBA League Pass.
