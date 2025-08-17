Sports
Pachuca Aims to Extend Lead Against Struggling Tijuana in Liga MX
Pachuca, Mexico – The Liga MX Apertura 2025 continues this Saturday, August 16, as Pachuca takes on Tijuana in a highly anticipated matchup at Estadio Hidalgo. Pachuca enters the game at the top of the league table with 12 points, while Tijuana remains in last place with no wins.
Ángel Sepúlveda leads the league in scoring with five goals, followed closely by Germán Berterame with four. Pachuca looks to maintain its perfect record, having won all four of its matches so far this season.
The home team has been especially strong against Tijuana historically, remaining undefeated in their last 16 home games against the Xolos, with 12 victories and four draws. Tijuana hopes to alter this trend as they seek their first victory not only of the season but also at Estadio Hidalgo, where they have suffered three consecutive losses.
“It is crucial for us to turn things around this weekend, especially against a team that has performed so well,” said Tijuana’s head coach, who remains hopeful ahead of the match.
Both teams are also looking ahead to their next matches, as Pachuca prepares to face Chivas and Necaxa in their upcoming home fixtures. In contrast, Tijuana aims to find their footing before attempting to secure their first points of the season.
This encounter promises to be an exciting one, with Pachuca aiming to solidify its lead at the top of the table, while Tijuana desperately seeks a breakthrough.
