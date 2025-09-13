Pachuca Hosts Cruz Azul in Key Apertura 2025 Match

PACHUCA, Mexico – The Liga MX returns with an exciting matchup on Friday, September 12, as the Tuzos del Pachuca face the Máquina of Cruz Azul at Estadio Hidalgo during Jornada 8 of the Apertura 2025. Both teams seek to regain their momentum after the September FIFA break, but enter the match with contrasting circumstances.

Pachuca needs a win after suffering a 0-2 defeat to Club América just before the break, leaving doubts about the team’s form. “We need to recover and show our fans that we can perform better at home,” said Pachuca’s coach. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul is riding high after a recent 1-2 victory against Chivas, instilling confidence in the squad. However, the ‘FIFA virus’ could affect their performance as several players had exhausting journeys back from international duty.

The match promises high intensity and skilled play, with Pachuca eager to take advantage of home-field conditions. The game will be broadcast in Mexico via FOX and TUBI, while fans in the United States can watch via TUDN and Univision, as well as their streaming platforms.

Possible lineups for the match are as follows: for Pachuca, Carlos Moreno in goal with a backline of Jorge Berlanga, Sergio Barreto, and Valentín Rodríguez; midfielders include Elías Montiel and Pedro Pedraza, while Oussama Idrissi and Salomón Rondón are expected to lead the attack. Cruz Azul’s lineup may see Kevin Mier in goal and a defense consisting of Rodrigo Huescas and Carlos Salcedo, among others.

This is a pivotal match for both teams. Pachuca aims to leverage their altitude advantage and secure vital points, while Cruz Azul wants to maintain their positive form but must cope with potential fatigue from international travel. As the match approaches, anticipation builds for what is expected to be a tightly contested duel.