Entertainment
Al Pacino Reflects on His Favorite Song’s Impact on Society
London, UK – Al Pacino, the iconic actor known for his powerful performances, has a deep connection to a song that resonates with his values. Since his debut in the 1969 TV movie The Indian Wants the Bronx, Pacino has consistently mesmerized audiences. He emphasizes that his success stems from a commitment to hard work, saying, “Forget the career, do the work.”
One piece of art that particularly captivates him is the show tune “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught” by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Pacino regards this 1949 song from the musical South Pacific as profoundly relevant, especially considering the racial tensions throughout America’s history. He once noted, “It was a crucial time for our country’s history with the racial tension.”
The song tells a story amidst World War II about a romance between a young nurse and a Frenchman. However, it carries a much heavier message regarding love and hate, underscored by its opening lyric, “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear.” When it was released, the song faced criticism and was even banned in Georgia for its perceived controversial message.
Despite the backlash, the song found great popularity, spending 115 weeks at the top of the album charts. It emphasizes a need for equality and challenges societal norms, which are themes that Pacino holds dear. He admires the bold decision of Rodgers and Hammerstein to include the track in the production, understanding its importance in the fight against prejudice.
For Pacino, this song has shaped his perspective on art’s role in addressing societal issues, making it his all-time favorite. It resonates with his vision of what truly matters in art and life.
