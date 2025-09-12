Sports
Packers vs. Commanders: Bet $5 to Unlock $300 in Bonus Bets
Green Bay, Wisconsin – The NFL kicks off its second week with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders. New users can take advantage of a special FanDuel promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins.
This game is crucial as both teams are coming off season-opening victories. Green Bay is favored by three points, with SportsLine’s model projecting them to cover that spread in 63% of its simulations. The Packers tallied 27 points in their Week 1 victory and are looking strong on both sides of the ball.
Last season, Green Bay boasted a solid record, particularly in non-division games, earning an 8-4 record against the spread. Washington is known for being a competitive team, especially with their impressive ATS record last year. However, facing the Packers in Lambeau Field can be challenging, particularly on a short week.
The model also highlights the scoring potential in this matchup, predicting a total of 52 points from both teams. Meanwhile, Wake Forest will face NC State in college football later tonight, providing another betting opportunity.
For those looking to capitalize on the FanDuel promo, here’s how it works: sign up for an account and deposit at least $5. Your initial wager of $5 or more must win for you to unlock the $300 in bonus bets. This offer is available in various states, including Arizona, Colorado, and New Jersey.
The NFL matchup and college football game create an exciting atmosphere for bettors. By placing a strategic bet on tonight’s games, you can maximize your chances of cashing in on the FanDuel offer. With the anticipated excitement of both games, it promises to be a thrilling night for football fans.
