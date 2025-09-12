Packers and Commanders Clash with Coaching Connections

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, showcasing a compelling coaching rivalry between Matt LaFleur and Dan Quinn. Since becoming head coaches, LaFleur and Quinn have faced off three times, with LaFleur’s Packers winning each matchup convincingly.

This historical rivalry traces back to 2015. That year, Quinn hired LaFleur as the quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons, leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. After coaching stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, LaFleur became head coach of the Packers in 2019, amassing 68 wins and five playoff berths in just six seasons.

In their previous encounters, LaFleur’s teams have averaged over 30 points, indicating a significant advantage in the passing game against Quinn-led defenses. The Packers quarterbacks have excelled, completing 77% of their passes with a passer rating of 152.2 against Quinn’s systems.

The most recent victory came in January 2024 when the Packers defeated the Cowboys, coaching by Quinn, 48-32. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for three touchdowns, showcasing LaFleur’s offensive strategy.

As the two teams prepare for their upcoming game, there is mutual respect between LaFleur and Quinn. LaFleur acknowledged that he owes part of his success to Quinn’s early support in his career, which remains a powerful link between the two coaches.

The Packers are coming off a strong 27-13 win against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, while the Commanders look to end a 35-year losing streak at Lambeau Field. This game not only carries playoff implications but also features a fascinating coaching narrative.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and fans can watch the matchup on Amazon Prime Video.