Packers Edge Lions 31-24 in Thanksgiving Day Matchup

Detroit, MI – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Detroit Lions 31-24 in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game on November 27, 2025.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love led the team to victory, completing 18 of 30 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns. With just under two minutes left in the game, Love secured the win with a crucial fourth-down conversion, throwing a pass to receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Wicks had an impressive performance, finishing with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. In defeat, Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 20 of 26 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns but struggled without star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who left the game with an ankle injury.

Early in the game, the Packers established control with a solid defensive effort, limiting Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs to just 32 yards rushing in the first half.

Despite the setback, the Lions showed resilience, matching the Packers’ scoring efforts in the second quarter. Goff found wide receiver Jameson Williams for a 22-yard touchdown, marking Williams’ emergence as a key target in St. Brown’s absence.

The Packers improved their record to 8-3-1 while the Lions fell to 7-5. The game, which was part of the NFC North rivalry, was marked by high intensity and highlighted defensive plays from both sides.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised his team’s composure under pressure, emphasizing their ability to execute crucial plays when it mattered most. The Lions now face challenges as they regroup heading into their next matchup.